Sei Investments Co. Acquires 38,526 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.46 and its 200 day moving average is $556.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

