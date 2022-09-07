Sei Investments Co. Acquires 69,302 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $85,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

