Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $58,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $4,122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Novartis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

