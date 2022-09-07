Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $83,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

