Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $83,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

