Sei Investments Co. Has $79.53 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $79,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 209,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 103,333 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 58,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

