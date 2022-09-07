Sei Investments Co. Has $80.09 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $80,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 162,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 8.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $218,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

