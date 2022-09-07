Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.86% of Switch worth $64,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Switch by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Switch by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Switch by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Switch by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Price Performance

SWCH opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Berenberg Bank downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.