Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,604 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,329 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $57,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.18 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

