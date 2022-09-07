Sei Investments Co. Purchases 96,366 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Abiomed worth $63,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Price Performance

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $263.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

