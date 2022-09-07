Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432,973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Infosys worth $89,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 661.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

