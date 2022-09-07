Sei Investments Co. Sells 302,649 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 302,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $60,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.