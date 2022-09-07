Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $73,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Residential Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.