SelfKey Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $26.15 million and approximately $63.09 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

