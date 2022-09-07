Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.93

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 281.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

