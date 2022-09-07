Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 33,886 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

SCZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 19,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,713. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50.

