Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,284 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.40. 151,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,367. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.