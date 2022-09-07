Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,060 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.