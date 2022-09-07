Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $22.08 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,084,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,511,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 430,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 186,642 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,965. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

