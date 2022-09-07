Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,735 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Medtronic by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 430,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. 351,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,280. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

