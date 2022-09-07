Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 202,296 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $462,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,452. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

