Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 679 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $217.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,643. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

