Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCRB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $669.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

