Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 55,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 655,832 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,339,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $756.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

