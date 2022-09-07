Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 121,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.
Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a P/E ratio of -37.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.51.
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
