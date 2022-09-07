Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 121,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a P/E ratio of -37.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.51.

Insider Transactions at Sernova

Sernova Company Profile

In related news, Director Frank Holler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 583,333 shares in the company, valued at C$752,499.57.

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.