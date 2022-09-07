Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 2.4%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 8,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 45,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sernova Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $232.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

About Sernova

Sernova ( OTCMKTS:SEOVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

