SHPING Market Cap Hits $15.59 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. SHPING has a market cap of $15.59 million and $292,227.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00135381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022688 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

