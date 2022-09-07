SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (SHPING) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $357,048.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

