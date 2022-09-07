Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. 2,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,131. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

