SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $38.95

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.95, but opened at $37.70. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 585 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $671.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

