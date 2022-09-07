SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading 6.1% Higher

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.84. 12,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 712,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $789.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

