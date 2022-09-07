SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.21

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.21 and last traded at $97.69, with a volume of 295477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James lowered their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

SiTime Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

