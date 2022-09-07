Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading Up 0.8%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 22,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 7,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

