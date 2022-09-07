Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 4%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 15,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,512,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.