Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.96. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 28,919 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

In related news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,945,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

