Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.36

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 7905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHC. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sotera Health Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after buying an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after buying an additional 1,124,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

