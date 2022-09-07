SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.01. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 41 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SOUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.