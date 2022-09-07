SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.01. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

