South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 69.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

