South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of South32 stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

