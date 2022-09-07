SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

