St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,045. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

