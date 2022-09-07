St. Louis Trust Co Buys 64,622 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,622 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 455,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.45.

