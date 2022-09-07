St. Louis Trust Co Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,351 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 27,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,486. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
