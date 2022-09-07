St. Louis Trust Co Has $7.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.82. 954,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,493,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

