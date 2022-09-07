St. Louis Trust Co Sells 237 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

