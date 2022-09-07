StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001704 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and $2.76 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00099030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00264900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025107 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

