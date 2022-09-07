Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 103,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.