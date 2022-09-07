Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Decreased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Starbucks worth $147,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 275,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

