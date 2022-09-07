Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 7th (ACN, ACVA, AFRM, AGL, AIBRF, AIR, ALV, AMBP, AMWL, ASC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 7th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27).

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €241.00 ($245.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €267.00 ($272.45) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €220.00 ($224.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42).

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61).

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24).

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $19.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €81.00 ($82.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97).

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €65.60 ($66.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16).

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.90 ($9.08) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.50 ($9.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $92.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $90.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $73.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $82.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €27.60 ($28.16) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69).

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price reduced by Cormark to C$63.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78).

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $312.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $154.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $100.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27).

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 61 to CHF 62.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31).

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $412.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $263.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $305.00 to $288.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €235.00 ($239.80) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €325.00 ($331.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.20 to $4.70. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $243.00 to $230.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $37.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $20.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $15.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $27.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $52.00 to $51.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45).

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$5.25.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from 775.00 to 600.00.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $240.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $94.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $12.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €6.60 ($6.73) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.40 ($5.51) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research to C$100.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.00 ($4.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €6.00 ($6.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $199.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

