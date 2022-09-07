Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,385% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bird Global by 332.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bird Global by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,111,465 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,561. Bird Global has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

